The new products include a real-life show “The Essence of the North”; tours to Hoa Lo Prison historical relic, Thang Long Water Puppet Theater, and the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long; a food tour to Tong Duy Tan - Ta Hien - Dong Xuan Night Market, and a city tour by double-decker bus at night, among others.

On this occasion, the capital city introduced the light art experience, and announced the decision recognising Hoan Kiem Lake, its surrounding areas and the Old Quarter as a city-level tourist area.

There was a visual art performance of 3D mapping at Quan Chuong Gate in the Old Quarter area, featuring impressive images with the theme of Hanoi's heritage, along with a workshop on Hang Trong paintings, and bamboo and rattan making./.

