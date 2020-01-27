Hanoi opens 2020 Spring Book Street
The 2020 Spring Book Street was opened in Hanoi on January 27 as part of the activities to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the traditional lunar New Year festival (Tet).
The opening ceremony of the 2020 Spring Book Street in Hanoi on January 27 (Photo: VNA)
The programme, held on the Hanoi Book Street (the December 19 street) in Hoan Kiem district, features more than 20 booths of publishing and distributing companies, along with some others showcasing cultural items for the longest and most important annual festival such as Tet newspapers, calligraphic works and folk paintings.
During the event through February 3, visitors can also take part in various activities such as making chung cake – a traditional dish for Tet, creating “to he” (toy figurines made from rice dough), playing xiangqi, and drawing folk paintings.
They will also have a chance to enjoy musical, magic and circus performances and join in discussions about the reading culture.
Chairman of the Hoan Kiem district People’s Committee Nguyen Chi Luc said the 2020 Spring Book Street is hoped to help turn the Hanoi Book Street into a popular cultural destination among local people, encourage the reading habit, and contribute to tourism and culture promotion./.