An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A project on decentralisation of State management and issues relating to public investment were mulled over at the 9th meeting of the 16th-tenure Hanoi People’s Council which opened on September 12.



Addressing the event, Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, emphasised the importance of the project on decentralisation of state management, saying it has a great impact on socio-economic development and the efficiency of the city's administrations at all levels.



He said that this content was discussed by the municipal People's Council at its 7th session in July and was finalised to submit for approval at the 9th meeting.



Delegates will also consider and decide on adjustments to the public investment plan for 2022, the medium-term public investment plan for 2021-2025, orientations for the city's 2023 public investment plan for next year as well as approving policies for a number of public investment projects, he said, adding that they will evaluate and point out limitations and at the same time set forth solutions to speed up the progress of projects, especially solving "bottlenecks” in the disbursement of investment capital in the coming time.



As of August 22, the city's disbursement of public investment capital only reached 27.1% of the plan assigned by the municipal People's Council.



The municipal People's Council will also consider the level of support for cadres, civil servants, public employees and contracted workers in the health sector at public facilities, saying that it is important to improve the quality of care for people’s health, Tuan said.





Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the resolution on tuition fees for preschool and public education institutions in the capital city in the 2022-2023 school year, he said although the city's economy is gradually recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic was put under control, people’s lives still face many difficulties.

In order to reduce the impact due to the adjustment of tuition fees in line with the Government's roadmap, the city has devised a plan that keeps the tuition fee rate for the 2022-2023 school year unchanged compared with that of the previous year, including the city's 50% subsidy of the tuition fee, he said./.