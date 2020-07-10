Hanoi presents two tonnes of face masks to New York city
New York (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN on July 9 handed over two tonnes of medical and anti-bacterial cloth face masks as the gift of the Hanoi authority to New York city to help local people fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, New York city's Commissioner for International Affairs Penny Abeywardena conveyed her sincere thanks of the New York administration and people to their Hanoi counterparts for the donation.
She said this is a very practical help in the context that New York city is still struggling to cope with the pandemic.
Head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy said he expects the gift will contribute to helping people in New York city overcome difficulties caused by the disease.
He also expressed his hope that New York and Hanoi will have more opportunities to enhance ties in the future, especially cooperation between the two sides’ businesses in order to promote socio-economic development and overcome consequences of the health crisis.
New York city has so far reported over 220,000 COVID-19 cases, including 22,000 fatalities. Social distancing measures and regulations on wearing face masks in public places are still applied in the city./.