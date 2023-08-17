A booth at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Products under the “One Commune-One Product” programme, handicrafts and other farm produce are being introduced at a week-long event, which kicked off in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Thach That on August 17.



The event is intended to promote the consumption of quality OCOP products with clear origins and reasonable prices, while helping producers and businesses enhance their connectivity, said Nguyen Van Chi, deputy head of the city's steering office for the new-style rural area building programme.



Nguyen Manh Hong, Chairman of the Thach That district People’s Committee, said the event, to last until August 21, is expected to contribute to spurring local socio-economic development.



Thach That is home to 50 craft villages, of which 10 have been recognised by the city, along with 142 OCOP products rated from three to four stars, according to the official.



The fair features 50 booths by 40 businesses and cooperatives from Hanoi and 18 other cities and provinces, including those from the central, south-central and Central Highlands regions. /.

VNA