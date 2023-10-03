At a textile company in Hanoi 's Ba Vi district. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The capital city of Hanoi created jobs for 171,200 workers in the first three quarters of 2023, surpassing the yearly plan by 5.7%, the municipal People’s Committee has reported.



The municipal authorities have entrusted the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP)’s chapter in the city to provide loans to impoverished individuals and welfare beneficiaries, with a total amount of 1.8 trillion VND (over 37.77 million USD), creating jobs for 34,600 labourers.



As many as 65,600 people received assistance from the city’s unemployment insurance fund with a total amount of nearly 1.82 trillion VND. Meanwhile, nearly 3 billion VND has been allocated to support vocational training for 663 labourers.



According to the Hanoi Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the municipal authorities have taken a series of measures to support and create jobs for local labourers in the face of challenging labour market conditions.



More than 3,000 labourers were sent to Japan, Taiwan (China) and the Republic of Korea to work under fixed-term labour contracts during the first nine months, the department said.



The Hanoi Employment Service Centre (HESC) organised 191 job fairs during the review period with the participation of 5,500 enterprises, during which more than 13,500 people were recruited.



Notably, an online job fair connecting eight provinces and cities namely Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, and Ha Nam, which took place on September 28, attracted 121 units and businesses, offering a total of 15,578 job oppotunities.



Organising job fairs in districts and towns in recent times has been a practical initiative and one of the measures to promote the development of the labour market, the department said.



They not only create a platform for connecting businesses and job seekers but also provide good opportunities for young workers to access information related to the labour market, thus equipping them with knowledge and basic skills, and developing the adaptability needed to navigate the job market, it added./.

VNA