Flags, colourful flowers, and banners for the 13th National Party Congress are a common sight on Hanoi’s streets these days, creating a vibrant and joyful atmosphere for residents.

Local authorities have taken measures to ensure the best logistics services are available as well as environmental sanitation and social order and security.

Under the direction of city leaders, from January 20 to February 2 the entire city must prepare for the 13th National Party Congress. Environmental sanitation is hugely important, especially in central and inner districts.

Along with urgent tasks assigned by the local government, special attention is being paid to the task of ensuring social security and order as well as traffic order.

All logistical preparations have now been basically completed. Everyone is happy and excited about the upcoming 13th National Party Congress./.

VNA