Since reopening its doors to tourists on March 15, 2022, Hanoi has implemented a number of measures to attract more holidaymakers both at home and abroad.

The Hanoi Department of Tourism has certified 29 food service establishments, 51 shopping establishments, nine entertainment establishments, and one sports establishment.

More than 170 activities, including significant cultural and tourism events, have been held.

Additionally, Hanoi has recognized over 2,000 products under the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme, accounting for approximately 22% of the country’s total OCOP products.

This year, Hanoi aims to serve 22 million tourists, including 3 million foreigners.

To encourage visitors to extend their stays, Hanoi has focused on developing highly specific and tailored products, including golf tourism, Red River tourism, nighttime tourism, culinary tourism, and autumn tourism, among others./.

