Culture - Sports Hanoi - Land of hundreds of occupations An exhibition is taking place at the Hanoi Museum to honour and promote craft villages and guild streets in Hanoi in the context of industrialisation and modernisation. It is expected to contribute to preserving the cultural heritage of Vietnam’s capital.

Culture - Sports The Moffatts shoots video to promote the beauty of Vietnam Canadian pop/rock band The Moffatts has visited Sa Pa, a famous tourist destination in the northern province of Lao Cai about 320 kilometres from Hanoi, and shot a music video to promote tourism.

Culture - Sports Czech writer wins Vietnamese national information service award Karel Sys, President of the Czech Writers' Association, has been awarded a consolation prize at the 7th National External Information Service Awards in recognition of his contribution to popularising Vietnamese culture in the Czech Republic as well as promoting cultural exchange between the two countries.