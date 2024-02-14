Hanoi serves 653,000 visitors during Tet
The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 653,000 visitors in seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays from January 8-14, up 21.6% year on year, including nearly 103,000 foreigners, a rise of 2.2% over the same time last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The department said that total revenue from tourism activities is estimated at 2.35 trillion VND (96.21 million USD), a surge of 35.1% over the same period last year.
Foreign visitors are mostly from the Republic of Korea, China, the US, India, France, the UK, Germany, and Japan.
The number of foreigners visiting Hanoi during Tet rises 2.2% year on year (Photo: VNA)Most crowded destinations included Huong Son relic and landscape site, which served 80,600 visitors, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) with 106,000 travelers, and Thang Long Imperial Citadel with 48,700 tourists.
Director of the department Dang Huong Giang said that various activities have been conducted to improve the infrastructure system in local destinations and ensure safety, security, and sanitation at tourist attractions, thus providing best services to visitors./.