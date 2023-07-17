Society Dak Lak terrorist attacks: three suspects on special wanted list arrested Competent forces in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have arrested three men on the special wanted list in the recent terrorist attacks, local police said on July 15.

Society Infographic Vietnam moves up in 2023 Global Peace Index Vietnam climbed four spots to 41st out of 163 countries and territories in the 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI), an annual study conducted by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace.

Society Can Tho proposes WB’s assistance in building 16 new rural residential areas Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Tran Viet Truong has proposed the World Bank (WB) support the Mekong Delta city to build 16 rural residential areas serving the resettlement for households affected by the development of projects in the locality.