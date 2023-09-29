Business Vietravel Airlines operates first flight connecting Nha Trang, RoK’s Muan Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, has operated its first direct flight from Nha Trang city in the central province of Khanh Hoa to Muan of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Freeze-dried instant coffee factory inaugurated in Binh Duong The ILD Coffee Vietnam Ltd Company on September 29 inaugurated its freeze-dried instant coffee factory with an annual production capacity of 5,600 tonnes in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Business Foreign media upbeat about Vietnam’s economy Many foreign press agencies have run articles featuring Vietnam’s economic growth, pointing to rosy signs in its recovery.

Business Up to 116,300 enterprises established in nine months: GSO As many as 116,300 enterprises registered for establishment, up 3.1% year on year, with combined registered capital of 1,086.8 trillion VND, down 14.6% year on year, in the first nine months of 2023, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on September 29.