Students at a ceremony to honour their achievements at the 6th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA-16). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony to honour Hanoi students who won high prizes at the recent 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA-16) was held in the city on August 22 by the municipal Department of Education and Training.

They won two silver and two bronze medals at the contest held in Poland from August 10-20, 2023 with the participation of 261 candidates from 53 countries and territories.

Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Tran The Cuong said what the students' achievement has continued to affirm the strength of the city’s education sector, and expressed his hope that in the coming time, more attention will be paid to the education sector.

Started in Thailand 2007, the annual contest is a joint initiative of five countries - Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China and Poland, with the aim to popularise astronomy among high school students and to foster friendship and cooperation among young astronomers at the international level./.