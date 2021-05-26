Society Infographic Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021 Four Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2021 by Times Higher Education (THE), the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Society Infographic Vietnam-ASEAN trade turnover during 1995-2021 period Vietnam-ASEAN trade turnover has increased rapid over the last 26 years (1995-2021), contributing to the development of Vietnam and other ASEAN member states.

Society Infographic Domestic tourism a sustainable and promising market The domestic market is now regarded as the primary driver for the recovery of Vietnam’s tourism industry from the crushing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.