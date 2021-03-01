Society Hai Duong: Province-wide social distancing to end on March 3 The northern province of Hai Duong, the largest hotspot in the latest COVID-19 outbreak, is to end province-wide social distancing measures and lift lockdowns on Chi Linh city and Cam Giang district on March 3.

Society Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks UNESCO’s recognition When people think of the most modern and crowded city in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City first comes to mind.

Society Youth Month 2021 launched in Thai Nguyen province The youth unions of the Central Agencies Bloc and the northern province of Thai Nguyen on February 28 co-organised a ceremony in the locality to kick off the Youth Month 2021, and launch a tree-planting festival.

Society Hanoi police investigate attacks on foreign women Police in Tay Ho district, Hanoi are conducting an investigation after they were informed that several foreign women were attacked by a group of youngsters while they were strolling around the West Lake, Hanoi Police said on February 28.