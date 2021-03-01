Hanoi to allow operation of restaurants on March 2
Restaurants in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open under certain requirements as from 0:00 on March 2, heard at a meeting of the capital COVID-19 prevention and control steering committee on March 1.
The requirements include a distance of one metre from one customer to another or a shield between them. All restaurants have to use an app to report on their pandemic prevention and control work.
Meanwhile, discos, bars, karaoke shops, online games shops, and sidewalk food stalls will remain closed.
Local authorities have also requested competent agencies to check COVID-19 prevention and control at religious facilities in preparation for their operation resumption.
At the meeting, Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Hoang Duc Hanh said the pandemic has been basically placed under control, with the city recording no new domestic cases for 14 consecutive days.
However, new cases are possible, as experts and technicians are allowed to enter the city, and students from across the nation will return to the city to resume their studies at local universities and colleges.
Communications work and serious implementation of prevention measures are key missions of the city in the coming time.
Between February 17 and March 1, Hanoi logged 35 COVID-19 cases, with 18 sites sealed off over links to the cases. Quarantine has now ended at all of these sites./.