Videos HCM City, northwestern region welcome over 69 million visitors Ho Chi Minh City and eight provinces in the expanded northwestern region hosted 69.2 million visitors in 2023, accounting for 105% of the set target and up nearly 28% year-on-year, heard a conference held in Lao Cai province recently to review their tourism cooperation programme.

Travel ASEAN countries cooperate to promote regional festival tourism The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 26 organised a workshop on ASEAN festival tourism.

Travel Vietnam a leading destination for French visitors: French daily Despite belt tightening as a result of gloomy global economic situation, French could not give up their travel temptation. Vietnam, along with Japan and Thailand, was the top choice for French vacationers during Christmas holiday, according to French daily Le Figaro.

Travel Night tours surprise visitors to Ho Chi Minh City In response to Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2023, the municipal Department of Tourism in cooperation with the District 1 People’s Committee organised a night tour called “District 1 - Night Colours” so that visitors can experience and learn about the culture and history of the city.