At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– The World Economic Forum on ASEAN (WEF ASEAN) 2018 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from September 11-13, featuring entrepreneurship and the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0).The Prime Minister has set up an organising committee headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son for the event.The organising committee of the WEF ASEAN held the first meeting in Hanoi on May 3 to discuss the coordination mechanisms between sub-committees, relevant ministries, departments and localities in preparation for the forum.Members also looked at plans to conduct security and logistics work to ensure the event’s success in terms of politics, diplomacy, economics and culture.Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, head of the committee, stressed that the forum is one of important external activities of the country in 2018, which aims to increase Vietnam’s position in the world and promote the country among global leading enterprises.He requested sub-committees and members of the organising committee to proactively work together to gear up for the event.The WEF was established in 1971 as a non-profit foundation and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.-VNA