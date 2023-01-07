Videos Can Tho: Lantern festival lights up Ninh Kieu night ​ The 5th “Tourism Festival - Ninh Kieu Lantern Night” kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 5 after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports AFF Cup 2022: Vietnam, Indonesia play to goalless draw Vietnam were held to a goalless draw against Indonesia in a tight match in the first leg of AFF Cup 2022’s semi-finals in Senayan city, Indonesia on January 6.

Culture - Sports Preparations underway for UNESCO recognition of Oc Eo - Ba The as World Heritage Site The authorities of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 6 held a conference to review a decade of the operation of the Oc Eo - Ba The special national relic site (2012-2022), and announce a plan to prepare a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of the archaeological location as a World Heritage Site.