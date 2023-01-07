Hanoi to launch firework displays in 30 locations
Fireworks will light up the skies over 30 locations in all 30 districts and town of Hanoi during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, Vietnam’s largest national holiday, the municipal People’s Committee announced on January 6.
The 15-minute firework shows, to be funded by businesses and organisations, will start from 0:00 on January 22 (Lunar New Year’s Eve).
Prior to COVID-19, firework displays were also held across all 30 districts and town on the Lunar New Year’s Eve.
However, last year, the city decided to cancel fireworks and countdown events, in an attempt to control the pandemic outbreak./.