Society VSS extends insurance coverage ahead of Tet The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has presented social insurance books and health insurance cards to those in difficult circumstances ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with an aim to expand the coverage of social welfare.

Society National Day of Cuba celebrated in Can Tho The Can Tho municipal Union of Friendship Organisations, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 9 to mark the 65th anniversary of the National Day of Cuba (January 1).

Society Deputy defence minister calls for promoting Vietnamese army's image on int'l stage Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has called for stepping up external news service to showcase the activities and image of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on the international stage this year.