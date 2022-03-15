Society VAVA steps up collaboration to improve living conditions of AO/dioxin victims The Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) will step up cooperation to improve living conditions of Agent Orange/dioxin victims and people with disabilities under an agreement signed with the Centre for Social Initiatives Promotion (CSIP) on March 15.

Society Full tourism reopening also marks official resumption of int’l exchange: Deputy PM The date March 15 marked not only Vietnam’s complete reopening to foreign tourists but also the country’s official resumption of international exchange like the pre-pandemic period, with some measures taken to manage risks and ensure safety for all, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

Society Hanoi lifts 9pm ban on dine-in food, beverage venues Hanoi's authorities have allowed dine-in food and beverage venues to operate as normal, lifting the requirement to close before 9pm which has been enforced for months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam reinstates pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures The Vietnamese Government has agreed to reinstate pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures for foreigners and Vietnamese living overseas from March 15.