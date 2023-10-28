Culture - Sports Vietnam Dance Week 2023 opens in Hanoi The Vietnam Dance Week 2023 opened at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on October 27 night, drawing the participation of many domestic and international artists and art aficionados.

Culture - Sports The splendour of Cham cultural heritage The inclusion of Cham pottery-making on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection underscores Vietnam’s vibrant cultural identity within the global treasure trove of cultural heritage.