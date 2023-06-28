Politics Top legislator holds talks with President of Swiss National Council National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas after chairing a welcome ceremony for the Swiss leader in Hanoi June 28.

Politics Vietnam a model for developing countries: Cuban diplomat Former Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Fredesmán Turró González has affirmed that Vietnam has become a model for developing countries, especially for those on the transition period to socialism.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Greetings to Cambodian People’s Party The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent greetings to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), on occasion of its 72nd founding anniversary (June 28, 1951 – 2023).