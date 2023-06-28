Hanoi, Vientiane fronts foster cooperation
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong and Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s chapter in Vientiane Thanome Thamthong shared experience in front affairs and signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in the 2023-2025 period during their talks in Hanoi on June 28.
An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong and Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s chapter in Vientiane Thanome Thamthong shared experience in front affairs and signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in the 2023-2025 period during their talks in Hanoi on June 28.
Welcoming the Lao delegation, Huong highlighted the growing special relations between Vietnam and Laos, which has become a rare one in relationship among nations.
She underlined the close ties between the two Parties, States and peoples as well as the two capital cities of Hanoi and Vientiane, with expanding investment and trade partnership and mutual support in all fields. Particularly during the COVID-19 period, the two sides helped each other in pandemic prevention and combat, showing the strong sentiments that the two nations give each other, she said.
Huong noted that the VFF Committee of Hanoi and the LFNC’s chapter in Vientiane signed a memorandum of understanding in 2013, enabling strong exchanges between the two sides. The two sides have sent many delegations to each other’s country to exchange experience and deepen mutual understanding. In the time to come, the two sides will conduct specific and practical actions to further promote their partnership, she said.
Leaders of the VFF Committee of Hanoi and the LFNC’s chapter in Vientiane sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the 2023-2025 period (Photo: VNA)She affirmed that the VFF Committee of Hanoi will work hard to reinforce the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
For his part, Thanome Thamthong hailed the achievements that the VFF Committee of Hanoi has gained, especially in strengthening the great national solidarity bloc, the tradition of harmony and patriotism of the Vietnamese people.
He expressed his delight that along with the growth of ties between the two Parties, States and capital cities, the partnership between the two fronts has also been fruitful. He said he believes that the VFF Committee of Hanoi will reap more success in the time to come.
At the talks, leaders of the VFF Committee of Hanoi and the LFNC’s chapter in Vientiane signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the 2023-2025 period.
Earlier on June 27, Nguyen Thi Tuyen, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee also hosted a reception for the Lao delegation./.