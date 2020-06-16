Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi has launched a two-month promotional campaign aimed at stimulating consumption and easing the difficulties facing local businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic.



More than 600 companies applied from May 27 to June 9 to be part of the campaign, putting forward nearly 800 promotional offers worth 1.2 trillion VND (52.1 million USD) and discounts of up to 70 percent, mostly in electronics, with offers worth over 360 billion VND, consumer goods, with more than 240 billion VND, food with 360 billion VND, and others, such as apparel, real estate, pharmaceuticals, education, and medical equipment, with 240 billion VND.



The origin of all products in the campaign, which will last until July 31, will be traced, to protect consumers’ rights and companies’ interests.



Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Van Suu said that as the city has largely brought COVID-19 under control, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade launched a number of domestic consumption drives in May and June that attracted nearly 300 companies from more than 30 cities and provinces, bringing the total retail sale of goods and services to 46.9 trillion VND in May, up 45.9 percent month-on-month and 2.9 percent year-on-year.



A number of similar activities are also planned for the remainder of the year./.