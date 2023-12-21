Hanoi - World’s leading city break destination 2023
This is the second consecutive year that the capital city has been honoured with this title, surpassing many other outstanding candidates such as Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), and Singapore. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi boasts rich tourism resources, including 5,922 historical and cultural relic sites, and 1,793 intangible cultural heritage elements such as the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, the Temple of Literature, the Old Quarter – Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)
According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the recognition once again affirms the potential and attractiveness of Hanoi’s tourism on the world travel map. (Photo: VNA)
The latest World’s Leading City Break Destination award is another demonstration of the local tourism sector’s efforts and achievements, as well as Hanoi’s firm foothold on the global tourism map. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi welcomed 22.6 million tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, an increase of 32.4 per cent year on year. Among the arrivals, international tourists accounted for 4.1 million, three times higher compared to the same period in 2022. (Photo: VNA)