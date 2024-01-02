Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City air route recorded over 10.8 million seats sold between October 2022 and September 2023, making it the fourth busiest domestic air route in the world in 2023, according to statistics from air travel data provider OAG.

It ranked behind the Jeju-Seoul route in the Republic of Korea, the Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda and Sapporo New Chitose Apt-Tokyo Haneda routes in Japan.

In 2023, Vietnam's air transport market, especially the domestic market, recovered nearly to the pre-pandemic level. For the international market, the recovery was slower but showed many positive signs.

Particularly, in the domestic market, Ho Chi Minh City continued to lead the country in the number of visitors, revenue and contribution to Vietnam's tourism industry as it received nearly 5 million international tourists and nearly 35 million domestic ones in 2023./.