Hanoi’s century-old water tower becomes an art venue after makeover
The Hang Dau water tower, an historical relic boasting special architecture in Hanoi, has been transformed into an installation art space and opened to visitors for the first time on November 17. The ongoing exhibition forms part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023.
-
Visitors to the Hang Dau water tower. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Hang Dau water tower consists of 12 compartments, with 8 large compartments on the outside and 4 smaller compartments inside. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper)
-
The artistic lighting arrangement uses vibrant recycled nylon products. (Photo: VNA)
-
The exhibition was inspired by the Asian concept of green water. Green water symbolises six natural water sources: river water, stream water, spring water, rain water, underground water, and sea water. (Photo: VNA)
-
Built from stone salvaged from the destruction of the Hanoi Citadel, the tower is an architectural marvel. (Photo: VNA)