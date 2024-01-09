Business Association proposes extending resolution on piloting bad debt settlement The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) recently sent a written petition to the Prime Minister proposing an extension of a resolution on piloting bad debt settlement until the end of 2024.

Business Vietnam marks first bird’s nest batch exported to China by air Vietnam has exported bird’s nests to China by air for the first time, which once again reflects opportunities for the bird’s nest industry to develop sustainably, especially after a protocol on bird’s nest export to China was signed.