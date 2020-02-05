Society New decree details fines for bad behaviour on social networks Abuse of social networks to post or share false information will carry fines of 10 million – 20 million VND (430 – 860 USD), according to a decree recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society Eleven defendants in AVG case file appeals The Hanoi People’s Court said it has received appeals filed by 11 out of 14 defendants in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Society Quarantine applied for people entering Vietnam from China As of February 3, all Vietnamese and foreigners entering Vietnam from China will be quarantined for 14 days in an effort to stamp out the acute respiratory disease caused by new coronavirus outbreak.

Society Da Nang’s former officials file appeals in land-related case Twenty defendants in a case of violation of land management regulations that involved several former senior officials of the central city of Da Nang have filed their appeal asking for reduced punishment, the Hanoi People’s Court said on February 4.