Hanoi’s past and present beauty through “ao dai” collection
Designers Dung Nguyen and Thach Linh have introduced a collection of “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional dress) to the public that depict the beauty of Hanoi in the past and present. The designs aim to showcase the capital’s rich cultural heritage to international visitors.
People’s Artist Thu Quynh (center) and MC Mai Ngoc (left) wearing “ao dai” designed by Dung Nguyen at the launch of the “Chốn kinh kỳ” (The imperial capital) collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dung Nguyen’s designs feature the use of silk, a luxurious fabric that adds charm and elegance to the models. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The collection includes “ao dai” inspired by Vietnamese weddings, (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Thach Linh’s contribution to the collection, entitled “Dấu xưa” (Old Traces), incorporates Hanoi street signs into the designs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Designers introduce their creations to the public. (Photo: VNP/VNA)