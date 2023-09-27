Business Vietnam’s L'amant Café signs MoU on production distribution in India The Vinh Hiep Co.Ltd with coffee brand L'amant Café has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on distribution of its products with a partner in India.

Business Kien Giang reports rise in export turnover in nine months The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang enjoyed an export revenue of more than 648 million USD in the first nine months of this year, a rise of 6.39% year on year.

Business EVN's losses mainly attributed to high input prices High input prices were a major contributor to Vietnam Electricity (EVN)'s financial loss, according to the Department of Electricity Regulatory under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Bac Giang reports fivefold increase in FDI inflows in nearly 9 months The northern province of Bac Giang has attracted 70 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects valued at over 1.38 billion USD so far this year to September 15, a fivefold increase compared to the same period last year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.