Politics State Audit Office handles over 3.1 billion USD in 2019 The State Audit Office of Vietnam handled over 72.8 trillion VND (3.1 billion USD) as of the last day of last year, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 8.

Politics Vietnam, Laos bolster justice cooperation Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri held talks with his Lao counterpart Khamsan Souvong in Vientiane on January 8, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s ongoing working visit to Laos.

Politics Experts, scientists give opinions on National Party Congress documents Experts and scientists were invited to contribute their opinions to draft documents of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 7.

Politics Former, incumbent leaders receive Party membership badges Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 8 presented a 60-year Party membership badge to former President Tran Duc Luong.