Harvard University official impressed by Vietnam’s achievements
Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 8 hosted Thomas Vallely, Director of the Vietnam Programme at the Harvard University, now visiting Vietnam.
At the Hanoi reception, the US official, who is a veteran of the war in Vietnam and former member of the House of Representatives with active contributions to the normalisation and development of the US – Vietnam relations, expressed his impressions at Vietnam’s recent socio-economic developments as well as the country’s rising position and role in the region and the world over.
He attributed the achievements to the correct advocates and policies of the Communist Party of Vietnam during the Doi moi (renewal) process, and shared his analysis, assessments and proposals on economic development policies for Vietnam to continue its vigorous growth.
The official also expressed his joy at the fine development in the bilateral relations 25 years after the normalisation, including those on education and training, and promised to continue his support for education cooperation projects and initiatives between the two countries in the time to come.
For his part, Vuong spoke highly of his guest’s contributions to the bilateral relations, and noted his ideas to Vietnam’s development policies. The Party official also asked Thomas Vallely and experts at the university to continue contributing to the education cooperation in particular and relations in general between the two countries./.
