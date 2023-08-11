The Con Cho islet in Can Gio's Thanh An commune, where the port will be located. (Photo: baogiaothong.vn) HCM City (VNA) – The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has basically agreed with a research project for the construction of the Can Gio international container transshipment port submitted by the Party civil affairs committee of the city People's Committee, with a note on minimising negative impacts on the ecological environment and people's life during the implementation phase.



The construction will be carried out in seven phases, with phases 1 and 2 scheduled to be operational before 2030. – The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has basically agreed with a research project for the construction of the Can Gio international container transshipment port submitted by the Party civil affairs committee of the city People's Committee, with a note on minimising negative impacts on the ecological environment and people's life during the implementation phase.Under the study, the port will be built on an area of 571 ha in Thanh An commune, Can Gio district, in the period from 2024-2026 and put into use in 2027. It will be an international transshipment hub of the city and region, attracting shipping and logistics firms and cargo owners to the area for engagement in the global supply chain.The lengths of the main wharf and barge station are expected to be about 7 km and 2 km, respectively. The port will accommodate vessels with a load capacity of up to 250,000 DWT (24,000 TEU), transshipment vessels with tonnage ranging from 10,000 to 65,000 tonnes, and barges with a payload of up to 8,000 tonnes.The construction will be carried out in seven phases, with phases 1 and 2 scheduled to be operational before 2030.

Transport infrastructure serving the port will be built from now to 2030, including Can Gio bridge, a road linking the port with Rung Sac road, an elevated road running along Rung Sac road, and upgrade to bridges on Rung Sac road.



The investment for the port, auxiliary facilities for its operations, logistics service center, and the duty-free area will be sourced from investing enterprises' capital. Meanwhile, transportation infrastructure, technical infrastructure connecting the port will be financed by the state budget, public-private partnership (PPP) investments, or other funding sources.



The operation of the port is expected to generate employment for around 6,000 to 8,000 people. Upon completion of the investment, the port is projected to contribute 34 trillion VND (1.43 billion USD) - 40 trillion VND to the budget annually through taxes and fees.



Recently, MSC, one of the world's largest shipping companies, has shown significant interest in investment in the port./.

VNA