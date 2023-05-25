Videos Lychee harvest in Central Highlands a success Vietnam’s lychee production has been supplemented this year by nearly 15,000 tonnes from Central Highlands’ provinces, thanks to their harvest taking place a month before northern localities do likewise.

Business National chemicals group asked to speed up restructuring Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 25 asked the Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) to exert every effort toward effective restructuring, while working with the group to assess operations over the 2016-2020 period.

Business MPI builds new investment incentives to match global minimum tax rule The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is working on the design of incentives and measures to support new investment activities amid the upcoming application of the global minimum tax.

Business Fruit, farm produce week underway in Hanoi A wide range of fruits and other agricultural specialties from various localities are being offered at Vincom Plaza Long Bien shopping mall in Hanoi within the framework of a fruit and farm produce week that opened on May 24 to stimulate demand.