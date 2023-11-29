Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Bangladesh boost bilateral cooperation in various fields Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong led a working delegation of the embassy and Vietnamese businesses to visit Chittagong city to seek ways to boost bilateral collaboration in various fields.

Politics Türkiye considers Vietnam top priority economic partner in Asia-Pacific: Minister Vietnam is Türkiye’s top priority economic partner in the Asia-Pacific, affirmed Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat at his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Ankara on November 29.

Politics Forum debates issues in building rule-of-law socialist state An annual legal forum on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state in new period took place in Hanoi on November 29.