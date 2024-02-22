Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) – Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Vo Minh Thanh has provided details concerning orientations to the city's digital transformation this year, with a roadmap comprising nine key tasks.

During a meeting on February 22, Thanh said successful digital transformation will serve as a fundamental solution to effectively achieve the goals set forth in the resolution of the 11th Congress of municipal Party Organisation.

The key tasks include perfecting information technology infrastructure, launching an integrated information system for administrative procedures, encouraging citizens and businesses to use a mobile app for centralised communication with local authorities, operating a shared digital platform, digitising sector-specific data, training members of the community digital technology team, among others.



In particular, the city prioritises the effective operation of the Quang Trung Software Park in District 12, alongside efforts to explore the establishment of additional concentrated information technology zones. This initiative aims to facilitate regional connectivity and foster the development of IT industry./.