Politics HCM City seeks cooperation with RoK in environmental issues Ho Chi Minh City welcomes the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s businesses and investors to learn about, cooperate with and invest in the city in the fields of green economy, and wastewater and waste treatment, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said on September 14.

Politics Science, education to foster Vietnam-Russia cooperation: Official Evgeny Vlasov, Vice President for International Relations at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) of Russia and President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association in the Primorye region, has highlighted prospects for cooperation in digitalisation and education between the two countries.

Politics Vice State President pays official visit to South Africa Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan arrived in Pretoria on September 13 evening (local time), beginning her four-day official visit to South Africa.

Politics Netherlands-Vietnam relations expected to see stronger development Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam on September 13 presented his credentials to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander.