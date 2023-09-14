HCM City, China’s Shanghai city eye stronger cooperation
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government on September 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2024-2026.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government on September 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2024-2026.
The Shanghai delegation is in the Vietnamese southern metropolis for the HCM City Economic Forum from September 13-17.
Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau stressed that its presence at the forum demonstrates the importance Shanghai attaches to the relations between the two localities.
The official used the occasion to thank Shanghai and other Chinese localities for their timely and valuable support to HCM City in the COVID-19 fight.
The Vietnamese Party, Government, and people in general and HCM City in particular always treasure the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with their Chinese counterparts, he affirmed, adding HCM City wishes for stronger cooperation and further experience exchange with Shanghai in such areas as financial centre and smart city building, innovation, trade and logistics.
The Shanghai side also noted a hope for enhanced collaboration with HCM City in such fields as investment, trade, green economy and people-to-people exchange.
Under the MoU, the two agencies will step up delegation exchange and coordinate to accelerate the implementation of joint projects between departments and agencies of HCM City and Shanghai./.
