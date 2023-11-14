Politics World Bank seek partnership with Vietnam in energy development Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hanoi on November 14.

Videos National news agencies of Vietnam, Armenia sign cooperation deal A signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between Vietnam News Agency and Armenia’ news agency (Armenpress) was held in Hanoi on November 14. ​

Politics Vietnamese, Lao fronts enjoy fruitful cooperation: officials Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha received a delegation of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee led by its Vice President Inlavanh Keobounphanh in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics Vietnam provides training on drug treatment, rehabilitation for Cambodia The Drug-related Crimes Investigation Police Department (Department C04) under the Ministry of Public Security is running a training workshop on drug detoxification and rehabilitation for competent authorities of Cambodia from November 12-17.