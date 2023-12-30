Food safety officials examine food at a restaurant. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on December 30 announced a decision to set up the city’s Department of Food Safety – the first of its kind in Vietnam.

Directly under the municipal People's Committee, the department has the function of advising and assisting the committee in state management of food safety. It is also put under the guidance, inspection and instructions of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Pham Khanh Phong Lan, head of the city’s Food Safety Management Board, was appointed director of the department.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc hailed the results that the municipal Food Safety Management Board achieved during its seven-year pilot starting 2016.

Duc also asked the newly-established department to soon perfect its organisation to well perform its mission, especially during the coming Lunar New Year./.