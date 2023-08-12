Business Singaporean firm invests 100 million USD in Nam Dinh Sunrise Material of Singapore signed an agreement with a Vietnamese company on August 11 to develop a polymer wrap film production project worth 100 million USD in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

Videos Vietnam gets green light to export fresh husked coconut to US The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has announced its permission for Vietnam to export fresh husked coconut to the country.

Business PV GAS signs deal with Japan Cooperation Centre Petroleum PV GAS Corporation and its subsidiary PV GAS LPG JSC have signed a cooperation agreement with Japan Cooperation Centre Petroleum (JCCP) on improving the management capacity of LPG cylinders distribution by barcode in Vietnam.

Business Khanh Hoa sees 60% surge in number of tourists The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors during the summer months, with a 60% surge compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit.