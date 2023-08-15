An art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on August 15 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day (August 17, 1945 - 2023).Chairman of the Vietnam - Indonesia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City Mai Ba Hung said Vietnam and Indonesia are neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia with many ethnic and cultural similarities, especially their history of struggling for national independence.Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1955, multifaceted cooperation between the two nations has been strengthened and developed, both bilaterally and multilaterally, he said.To celebrate the occasion, he said the association has held people-to-people exchange activities such as a photo exhibition and a contest on bilateral diplomatic ties which draw the participation of many local students and people, helping to enhance mutual understanding between the two countries' people.Indonesian Consul General in HCM City Agustaviano Sofjan, for his part, said Vietnam is now the only ASEAN member state to have a strategic partnership agreement with Indonesia, which was signed in 2013. The bilateral relationship has been growing in trade-investment, people-to-people ties via cultural and educational cooperation.At the event, HUFO announced and awarded winners of a contest on Vietnam - Indonesia diplomatic ties./.