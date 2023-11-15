Society PM chairs national teleconference on tourism development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 15 chaired a national teleconference discussing the rapid and sustainable development of Vietnam’s tourism.

Society First Vietnamese wins ISPOR Research Excellence Award Assoc. Prof., Dr. Tran Xuan Bach, a lecturer of the Hanoi Medical University, has won the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR)’s LMIC Health Economics and Outcomes Research Excellence Award.

Society Police officials of Lao Cai, China’s Honghe county hold talks Deputy Director of the Lao Cai provincial Police Department Col. Tran Quoc Huy held talks with Huang Bizhong, chief of the public security bureau of Honghe county of China’s Yunnan province, in northern border Lao Cai city on November 14.

Videos National news agencies of Vietnam, Armenia sign cooperation deal A signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between Vietnam News Agency and Armenia’ news agency (Armenpress) was held in Hanoi on November 14. ​