HCM City honoured with ASOCIO Digital Government Award
The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) honoured Ho Chi Minh City with the Digital Government Award during the ASOCIO Digital Summit in Seoul on November 14.
Representatives of Ho Chi Minh City and some other localities receive the award (Photo: Organising Board)HCM City (VNA) – The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) honoured Ho Chi Minh City with the Digital Government Award during the ASOCIO Digital Summit in Seoul on November 14.
The award is a recognition of the city’s outstanding performance in implementing digital strategies and solutions to significantly improve the quality of services for people, and openness and transparency in city government operations.
The city has been one of the leading localities in applying smart technology to effectively serve the development of key areas such as transportation, health care, education, and the supply of public services to local residents.
HCM City, the country's largest metropolis in the south, has exerted efforts to innovate methods of providing public services and utilities to people and businesses, contributing to the operational efficiency of the local administration. It has set up an information portal, an app and a hotline at 1022 to gather and respond to residents’ opinions requests.
In the coming time, the city plans to continue strengthening digital government to promote the growth of digital economy and digital society, aiming to turn itself into a smart city./.