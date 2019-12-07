HCM City hopes to intensify cooperation with Japanese firms: official
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh city will create favourable conditions for Japanese firm to make long-term investment and business in the southern economic hub, on the basis of the special relations between the two countries, a municipal official affirmed on December 6.
During a reception for a Japanese business delegation led by Yoshiki Onoi, Vice chairman of the People’s Diplomacy Promotion Association of Japan, in the city, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said during its development, HCM city is facing challenges in urban infrastructure, human resources and environment, expressing his hope for Japanese firms’ contribution to the solution of the issues.
He pointed to the fields the city hopes Japanese firms to invest in, including energy saving, green energy development, metro projects, human resources, supporting industry, trade, real estate and logistics.
For his part, the guest said Japanese firms need more information on the city in its priority fields like infrastructure building, clean energy, information technology. Japanese businesses hope to further contribute to the development of the city, helping it maintain the role of a locomotive of the national economy, he affirmed.
The official spoke highly of the role, position and dynamism of the city in Vietnam’s economic development and stressed that Japanese firms are interested in cooperating with the southern hub in traffic infrastructure, trade, startup in information technology, and aviation infrastructure.
Japan is currently having 1,347 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City with a combined capital amounting to 4 billion USD. It is also the fifth largest investor among the 107 countries and territories investing in the city./.