Travel Fluffy white clouds over Khau Pha Pass Khau Pha Pass in Mu Cang Chai district, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, is an attractive destination. The pass stuns travelers with its beautiful and poetic scenery, where high mountains stand on one side and the other side is a deep valley covered with fluffy white clouds around the year.

Society Vietnam offers retirees comfortable lifestyle, lower living cost: US magazine Vietnam is a very affordable place to retire, especially for adventurous retirees who appreciate the country's beaches, scenery, food, history, and culture, said a recent article on the website of US based Travel + Leisure magazine.

Travel Hanoi serves 10.62 million tourists in seven months Hanoi has welcomed an estimated 10.62 million visitors in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 3.6 times over the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Videos National flag carrier promotes Vietnam's tourism in Thailand Vietnam Airlines’ representative office in Thailand hosted a conference on tourism and business promotion themed “Rediscover Vietnam” in Bangkok on July 26, aiming to speed up post-COVID-19 tourism recovery.