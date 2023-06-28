HCM City leader calls for development support from French businesses
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has called for support from the French business community for the Vietnamese southern economic hub’s building of suitable sustainable development solutions at a recent working session in Paris.
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has called for support from the French business community for the Vietnamese southern economic hub’s building of suitable sustainable development solutions. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has called for support from the French business community for the Vietnamese southern economic hub’s building of suitable sustainable development solutions at a recent working session in Paris.
At his June 27 meeting with the Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF), or the Movement of the Enterprises of France, and French firms investing in Vietnam, Nen elaborated that the city has approximately 300,000 active businesses, which account for a significant proportion of Vietnam's economy. However, it is facing numerous challenges in terms of transport, education and healthcare infrastructure, and is projected to be among the top ten major urban areas in the world heavily affected by climate change.
The metropolis aspires to sustainable development, he affirmed.
François Corbin, President of the Vietnam-France Business Council and a special representative of the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs for economic relations with ASEAN countries, expressed his belief in the high growth that Vietnam and HCM City is about to reach in the near future.
He pointed to the fact that the countries’ economic exchange remains limited and is not on par with their relations in the cultural, educational, or healthcare fields. He said he is confident that the sides can do better.
Nen went on to recommend French investors in Vietnam cooperate with local authorities to address difficulties. He said the southern hub has established a centre for trade, tourism, and service promotion that can help French firms get their issues quickly handled.
Gerard Wolf, Chairman of MEDEF task force for sustainable cities, French businesses participating in the group can provide services across the areas of clean water and water resource management, wastewater, clean energy, waste treatment and public transport, which are perfectly suited with the vision of the city./.