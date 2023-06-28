Business HCM City to host int’l exhibition on smart appliances More than 550 enterprises, both domestic and foreign, are planning to attend the International Electronics & Smart Appliances Exhibition 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from July 19-21.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,760 VND/USD on June 28, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Da Nang, Germany to speed up investment The Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) of the central city of Da Nang and the Germany Business Association (GBA) have agreed to promote investment and field study exchange as well as business connections among businesses in the two countries.

Business Vietnamese, Australian businesses seek to enhance bilateral cooperation A Vietnam-Australia business forum was held in Sydney on June 27 to help Vietnamese enterprises know more about the Australian market and connect them with businesses in this Oceania country.