HCM City leader extends congratulations on 48th National Day of Laos
Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the HCM City delegation (left) congratulate the Lao Consulate General on the 48th National Day of Laos on November 30. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City officials on November 30 visited and offered congratulations to the Consulate General of Laos in the city on the 48th anniversary of Laos’ National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2023).
Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc congratulated Laos on its enormous socio-economic achievements obtained under the clear-sighted leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party over the last 48 years.
He thanked the Consulate General, administration, and people of Laos for their consistent support for HCM City, which reflects the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, even during trying times.
Expressing his delight at the growth of the Vietnam - Laos relations, including the ties between HCM City and Lao localities, the official affirmed that his city will keep exerting all-out efforts to continue enhancing the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Lao localities to contribute to their countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
For his part, Consul General Phonesy Bounmixay appreciated the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people’s wholehearted assistance for their Lao counterparts during national construction and development. He also thanked HCM City for its effective support for Lao localities, as well as the best possible conditions given to the Lao community, especially students, here.
He said the Consulate General hopes for continued assistance from HCM City for its activities, adding that it pledges utmost efforts to fulfill its role as a bridge linking the Lao Government, people, and localities with HCM City in terms of delegation exchanges and economic cooperation, thereby helping promote bilateral relations and national development in both countries./.