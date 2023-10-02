Society Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations held for children abroad Various activities were held for Vietnamese children in many countries on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month.

Society Vietnamese women's union established in Germany Nearly 140 women representing Vietnamese women’s groups in 16 states of Germany attended a founding congress of the Vietnamese Women's Union in Germany on October 1.

Society Tien Giang working to handle shortcomings in IUU fishing The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has instructed relevant departments and agencies to deal with shortcomings in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing based on recommendations by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Mid-Autumn Festivals held for Vietnamese children in France, Germany The Vietnamese Association in France (UGVF) in coordination with the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France held a Mid-Autumn Festival for Vietnamese children living in the European country on October 1.