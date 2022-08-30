Over the past 60 years, despite changes in the world situation and international relations, the brotherhood, sincere friendship, loyal comradeship and great solidarity of the two Parties, countries and peoples have grown strongly, he said.Nen expressed belief that the partnership between Vietnam and Laos in general and the collaboration between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities will be evergreen.On behalf of Lao localities, Governor of Savannakhet province Santiphap Phomvihan affirmed that the ties between Vietnam and Laos, founded and fostered by President Ho Chi Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane, have become a priceless asset and an existence and development rule of both countries and a decisive factor of the success of the revolution in each country.The Party, State and people of Laos always remember that on every battlefield in Laos, there is the sweat and blood of Vietnamese experts and volunteer soldiers mixed with blood and sweat of Lao soldiers and people, he said.