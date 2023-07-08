The Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City holds the 21st conference in its 11th tenure on July 8. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held the 21st conference in its 11th tenure on July 8 to review the socio-economic development in the city in the first six months of the year, and set out key tasks for the second half.

The conference is expected to give opinions on the draft Directive of the municipal Party Committee on leading and organising the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the city.



Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said HCM City recorded positive results in economic development in the first half, including a year-on-year growth rate of 3.55% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP).



He stressed that the NA’s approval of Resolution 98 opens up great opportunities for HCM City to remove the "bottlenecks" in development, mobilise resources for investment and development and effectively exploit its potential, advantages and strategic location to promote rapid and sustainable development.



Nen asked delegates to pool their ideas to find out sound solutions to further enhancing effectiveness of the leadership and administration work in the coming time./.