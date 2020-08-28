Business Nearly 4,000 new firms established in Binh Duong A total of 3,999 new enterprises have been set up in the southern province f Binh Duong since the beginning of 2020, with their registered capital totaling approximately 26.95 trillion VND (1.16 billion USD).

Business Footwear exports fall in many markets The export turnover of Vietnamese footwear products has sharply decreased, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business PetroVietnam subsidiary to drill in Cambodia from October The PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling)’s rig PV Drilling III will implement its contract to drill five new wells for Kris Energy in Cambodia for three months, starting October.

Business Reference exchange rate falls 3 VND on August 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,205 VND per USD on August 28, down 3 VND from the previous day.