HCM City pledges to facilitate operation of foreign businesses
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong met with General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo-ho. Photo: Sai gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City always creates favourable conditions for foreign businesses to operate in the city, contributing to local socio-economic development, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said on August 27.
At a meeting with General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo-ho, Phong said the city’s leaders are interested in the operation of Samsung and other foreign investors.
He lauded the group’s efforts in maintaining production and ensuring export revenue amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his belief that the RoK-invested company will pour more investment and operate stably in HCM City and Vietnam at large.
For his part, Choi thanked HCM City’s authorities for their support, saying Samsung Vietnam will soon expand its investment in the southern metropolis.
Later the same day, Phong met with Kim Huat Ooi, Vice President and General Director of Intel Products Vietnam Co., Ltd., during which he spoke highly Intel’s contributions to the city’s development, especially its investment in the high-tech park and its role in high-tech personnel training and climate change response in the locality.
At a virtual meeting with the World Bank’s Vice President for the East Asia and Pacific Region Victoria Kwakwa on the day, Phong appreciated the bank’s sponsor programmes in Vietnam and HCM City in particular which, he said, have helped improve living standards of local residents and spur socio-economic development.
In response, Kwakwa congratulated HCM City and Vietnam for their initial achievements in containing the pandemic, saying the city has maintained its role as the nation’s economic locomotive.
Applauding the city’s performance in administrative reform, the WB official suggested local authorities continue to coordinate with relevant agencies to soon complete necessary procedures for the disbursement of the bank’s loans in the city./.