Participants take a group photo at the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception on September 11 for Catherine Deroche, Chairwoman of the France - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group of the French Senate, who is on a working visit to the city.

Mai spoke highly of the contributions of the group and Deroche herself to the sound development of Vietnam - France ties.

HCM City always defines its responsibilities and proactively implements activities to concretise commitments between the two countries, contributing to the overall development of their relations, he said.

The Chairman suggested the France - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group pay attention and introduce French people and businesses to the city to promote investment and trade collaboration.



Mai went on to say that attention should be paid to supporting cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and French research institutes, universities, experts, and businesses in urban planning, training high-quality human resources in the medical field and developing specialised medical care centres. Education and training cooperation should be included along with cultural exchanges as well as enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between the city and French localities, he added.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (right) and Catherine Deroche, Chairwoman of the France - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group of the French Senate at the reception on September 11.(Photo: VNA)

For her part, Deroche highlighted that 2023 is a special year as the two countries are organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - France diplomatic relations and the 10th founding anniversary of their bilateral strategic partnership.



France and Vietnam are having a good relationship with a long-term and close connection which is reflected by the presence of a large number of French businesses in Vietnam, she said.

Appreciating the economic potential and investment attraction of HCM City amid the context that the economic relationship between the two countries is making great strides, the French senator expressed her hope that more French businesses will pour investment and do business in the southern largest economic hub in the fields of finance, education, research and pharmaceutical production./.